LISTEN | City of Cape Town says it won’t yield to Santaco’s demand

The city has decided to impound vehicles of motorists who disregard road rules such as overloading and failing to stop when instructed to by a traffic officer, rather than issue fines.
Santaco in the Western Cape embarked on a strike on Thursday after a meeting with the city calling for the relevant bylaw to be reversed. The umbrella taxi association has vowed to continue its protest until Wednesday.
The City of Cape Town and Santaco will have another meeting on Monday.
City of Cape Town says it won't yield to Santaco's demand
Amid a taxi strike, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says they won't submit to a call by Santaco to halt vehicle impoundments.
