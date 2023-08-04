South Africa

WATCH | Four arrested and zama zama equipment seized during Cele’s Riverlea walkabout

04 August 2023 - 10:00 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Police minister Bheki Cele doing a walkabout in Riverlea where illegal miners are terrorising community members.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Four more suspected illegal miners were arrested in Zamimpilo informal settlement on Friday morning, with one zama zama saying he had nothing to fear after his public arrest.

Police minister Bheki Cele led a delegation of police brass from national and provincial offices to the area before an imbizo taking place in Riverlea later in the day.

This comes after five bodies of suspected illegal miners were found in the area and Zamimpilo on Sunday and more than 100 people were arrested in connection with illegal mining activities.

TimesLIVE spoke to a miner who was arrested earlier in the day who said he had been underground for more than two weeks.

The dust-covered man, who addressed reporters in isiZulu, said he was not afraid after being caught in the act.

“I'm feeling all right. I have nothing to be afraid of because I've been arrested and I'm not dead,” he said.

Watch video from Riverlea below:

The minister confirmed the miners were also illegal immigrants.

Cele congratulated officers for the arrests, telling them to keep arresting lawbreakers.

He updated reporters on the morning's operations, which saw the seizure of equipment used by illegal miners.

“This is all from this morning. We got generators and phendukas. We have moved around the park [near the settlement] where there are illegal connections of electricity. I'm told when people complained about that, those people [zama zamas] intimidate them and use guns to chase them,” he said.

Cele was taken to two recently closed mining holes next to Main Reef Road and told officials the holes needed to be permanently closed.

