South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea

04 August 2023 - 11:25 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SA Police Services

Police minister Bheki Cele and SAPS top management return to Riverlea to host a dialogue with the community to deal with concerns about crime and illegal mining in the area.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cele to lead illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea after arrests of more than 100 suspects

Police minister Bheki Cele is set to lead an imbizo on illegal mining in Riverlea on Friday to update residents on police's efforts to tackle the ...
News
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Zama zama bullets fly over homes while officials look the other way

After angry protests in Riverlea, the minister has sprung into action, but what happens when the specialised police units leave the area?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘Hold me accountable if there is no change’: Cele on Riverlea

The minister visited Riverlea on Monday after protests erupted following the discovery of several bodies related to alleged rival zama zama groups.
News
2 days ago

More than 20 ‘illegal miners’ arrested in Riverlea, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the arrests of more than 20 suspected illegal miners in Riverlea after protest action in the area earlier ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem

To combat the problem of zama zama’s terrorising communities, the government needs to deploy the army and take charge of the borders, say protesting ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zimbabwean tailors cash in on party apparel demand as vote nears Africa
  2. Cele shares views on ‘police vs taxis’ in Western Cape, blasts JP Smith for ... South Africa
  3. Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide World
  4. Tshwane applauds employees for not striking South Africa
  5. WATCH | Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem