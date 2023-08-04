South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 August 2023 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Mthokozisi Thwala is still in the witness box in the footballer's murder trial in the high court in Pretoria. Thwala has been questioned about contradictions between his written statement and oral testimony.

State witness Thwala has been cross-examined by defence counsel Sipho Ramosepele.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Meyiwa's childhood friend 'pointed out innocent people and tailored evidence'

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have disputed evidence given by Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala.
News
14 hours ago

Meyiwa's friend emotional at murder trial as he testifies for the second time

Soon after retaking the witness box on Wednesday, Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala became emotional as he described how his friend ...
News
1 day ago

Meyiwa's childhood friend tells court he was tortured to admit to murder

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala has told the court he was tortured by police who were trying to force him to confess to the ...
News
1 day ago

Ipid investigating my assault complaint but no outcome yet: Mthokozisi Thwala

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court he had opened a case against two police officers after he was ...
News
23 hours ago

Another show 'cancels' Kelly Khumalo from the line-up

“We need to inform our public and society we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold,” read the post.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea South Africa
  2. Atrocities in Darfur mount, evoking memories of 2003 Sudan crisis Africa
  3. Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained World
  4. WATCH | Four arrested and zama zama equipment seized during Cele’s Riverlea ... South Africa
  5. Zuma is back from Russia with no love for Downer and Maughan South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem