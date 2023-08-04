Senzo Meyiwa's long-time friend Mthokozisi Thwala is still in the witness box in the footballer's murder trial in the high court in Pretoria. Thwala has been questioned about contradictions between his written statement and oral testimony.
State witness Thwala has been cross-examined by defence counsel Sipho Ramosepele.
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial continues
