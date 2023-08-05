South Africa

Randfontein father shot dead in farm attack

05 August 2023 - 16:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Police said the two gunmen did not take anything from the home.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Randfontein father was shot dead in front of his daughters when gunmen attacked their home in Randridge agricultural holdings on Thursday evening.

His wife was shot and injured while the two girls escaped unharmed.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the gunmen did not take anything from the home.

“It is reported that a family of four, comprising the father, mother and two daughters were attacked at their home at Randridge Plot, Randfontein. The father was fatally shot while the mother sustained a gunshot wound and the daughters escaped unharmed.” 

Nevhuhulwi called on members of public who may have information on the suspects to contact their nearest police station. 

TimesLIVE

