A Randfontein father was shot dead in front of his daughters when gunmen attacked their home in Randridge agricultural holdings on Thursday evening.
His wife was shot and injured while the two girls escaped unharmed.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the gunmen did not take anything from the home.
“It is reported that a family of four, comprising the father, mother and two daughters were attacked at their home at Randridge Plot, Randfontein. The father was fatally shot while the mother sustained a gunshot wound and the daughters escaped unharmed.”
Nevhuhulwi called on members of public who may have information on the suspects to contact their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
Randfontein father shot dead in farm attack
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A Randfontein father was shot dead in front of his daughters when gunmen attacked their home in Randridge agricultural holdings on Thursday evening.
His wife was shot and injured while the two girls escaped unharmed.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the gunmen did not take anything from the home.
“It is reported that a family of four, comprising the father, mother and two daughters were attacked at their home at Randridge Plot, Randfontein. The father was fatally shot while the mother sustained a gunshot wound and the daughters escaped unharmed.”
Nevhuhulwi called on members of public who may have information on the suspects to contact their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two KZN men convicted for three farm deaths over festive season bonus
Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos