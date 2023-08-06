South Africa

Gun battle between illegal miners and Joburg cops

06 August 2023 - 18:18
A shootout between illegal miners and JMPD officers ensured on Sunday.
Image: Twitter

Johannesburg metro police and illegal miners were involved in a shoot-out in Matholesville, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday. 

Gauteng police and the JMPD carried out an operation in an effort to rid the area of illegal miners. City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said on the social media app X that the area was a hotspot for illegal miners terrorising nearby communities.

“A shoot-out just happened between the law enforcement and the zama zamas [illegal miners] who have run away,” he said.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the shooting but did not have additional details.

Tshwaku added: “They take women and they go up to the mountain as you can see there. I have been receiving a lot of information and all that in this community. We got information that they are here and that they are operating,” he said.

He said when the JMPD arrived on scene, zama zamas opened fire and they retaliated and chased them into an informal settlement.

“If you go to the settlement, there are many holes but if you go to the mountains there are tons of holes which they are using to go inside the mines.

“We have guns [and] that's what I've told them [JMPD officials] that even their informers, we are not going to hesitate, shoot them and make them meet their maker. I want to send a lesson,” he said.

TimesLIVE

