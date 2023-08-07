Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed

The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to August 15.
On Monday Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg high court.
They remain in custody.
Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg south in 2021.
The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.
Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.
It is believed her involvement in the investigation led to her murder.
