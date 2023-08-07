South Africa

LISTEN | Police service opens 10,000 job posts — requirements and form

07 August 2023 - 14:24
The South African Police Service has opened up applications for 10,000 job positions. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The SA Police Service has advertised 10,000 entry level police trainee positions for the 2024/2025 intake.

Listen to SAPS:

Successful candidates will be employed on contract and will have to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and uphold and enforce the law.

They will go through three phases of training including:

  • Induction phase — one month at a designated police station while receiving a monthly stipend of R4,500;
  • Basic training phase — eight months (six months for law graduates) at a designated SAPS academy with a R4,500 monthly stipend; 
  • Probation phase — trainee appointed as a member of the service undergoing the workplace exposure programme (12 months) receiving R216,033 salary per annum.

The requirements can be found at this link.

The closing date for applications is August 31. Application forms must be hand delivered and can be obtained at any police station or SAPS recruitment office for free or downloaded at www.saps.gov.za. 

