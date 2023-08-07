South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala takes to the stand

07 August 2023 - 12:05
Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala is back on the stand in the high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Another childhood friend of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala, on Monday returned to the witness box in the high court in Pretoria. 

His return to court comes after another friend of Meyiwa's, Mthokozisi Thwala, concluded giving evidence on Friday.

The two men were present in October 2014 when Meyiwa was gunned down in a house in Vosloorus. Also present were Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile Khumalo, their mother Ntombi and Zandile's boyfriend, Longwe.

The group alleged two robbers entered the house, demanding cellphones and valuables. One of the intruders was alleged to have shot Meyiwa after a scuffle.

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

The trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder resumes in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
2 hours ago

This will be Madlala's second time on the stand as the trial had to start afresh when the former judge in the case was removed and a new one appointed in his place. 

Five men — Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

When Thwala took to the stand last week he was visibly emotional as he described how his friend took his last breath at Botshelong hospital. He also testified that the police tortured him to try to get him to confess to murdering the footballer.

The court has heard evidence linking phone calls between Kelly and one of the accused. 

The men have all pleaded not guilty to the crime. 

TimesLIVE

