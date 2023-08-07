South Africa

Suspected Thembisa ‘cop killer’ arrested in Limpopo

07 August 2023 - 15:58
The suspect who allegedly fatally shot a police officer in Thembisa was arrested in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt William Moruane, 40, while he was on duty in Thembisa on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday morning in Leboeng village in Limpopo.  

This follows an intelligence-driven operation between the Germiston Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit, West Rand detectives and Bidvest Protea Coin private investigators.  

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Moruane and colleagues allegedly came across a suspect, who upon seeing officers started running.

“The officers gave chase and the suspect fatally wounded the officer,” he said. 

On Saturday, SOCI members received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the wanted man.

“The members followed up on the information and traced the suspect to Leboeng village, Limpopo, where the suspect was arrested,” said Mavimbela.  

The suspect will appear in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

