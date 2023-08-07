South Africa

'This is not acceptable': Winde demands end to violence as taxi strike wreaks havoc

07 August 2023 - 15:04
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Taxis block a major route in Cape Town. File photo.
Taxis block a major route in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Tuesday called for an end to the violence coinciding with the taxi strike which has left thousands of commuters stranded, claimed at least two lives and disrupted services and schooling in the province.

“I am angry that as a result of the strike, residents have been unable to get home to their families or to work, school, shops, clinics and other critical sites,” said Winde.

“Many government services, including health and social development, are having to close facilities and are unable to provide desperately needed services to our communities. Our schooling system is also being affected. This is not acceptable.”

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned the violence, which Winde welcomed, adding that a resolution to the dispute was urgent.

Several health facilities have been closed or suspended services as staff were unable to get to work.

Elective surgeries remained suspended on Tuesday at Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals. Clinics and community health centres were closed at Philippi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile and Gugulethu.

“Certain facilities within the metropole are closed today and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the provincial department of health and wellness.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) advised passengers booked on domestic flights to arrive two hours before their flight departs and international travellers at least four hours at Cape Town International Airport. 

“Due to the current circumstances, there has been a reduction in staff availability which could impact certain services at the airport. However, the airport management is working diligently to manage the situation and minimise any inconveniences caused to travellers,” said Acsa.

On Sunday night Santaco said: “It is with great disappointment that we must announce the talks that took place in an attempt to resolve the cause for the taxi stayaway were suspended. We confirm the stayaway will continue until August 9, as initially announced.

“However, we are open to talks with government to find a speedy resolution to the issues, and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not to take part in any criminal activities.”

“We are a government that stands for the rule of law. A withdrawal of services is an important constitutional right, but violence, intimidation and destruction of property are not. This is non-negotiable. We want to bring all stakeholders back to the negotiations, but this has to be in an environment of calm,” said Winde.

The City of Cape Town posted an update just before 2pm on various incidents:

  • Protest action in Philippi, with between 150 and 300 protesters on site and one vehicle alight;
  • Vehicle alight at Lansdowne and Stock Road;
  • Four vehicles alight at Mew Way and Japhta K Masemola Road;
  • Protest action at Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein Road (about 150 protesters on site);
  • Shots fired at metro police Nyala on the N2 ramp to Borcherds Quarry;
  • Protest in Hout Bay, outside the local SAPS, with protesters burning tyres and stoning vehicles;
  • Law enforcement staff came under fire at Nyanga terminus;
  • Law Enforcement staff attacked in Kraaifontein; and
  • Private vehicle set alight at Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive in Nyanga.

“We implore the public to refrain from indiscriminate sharing of voice notes and messages. If you are unable to verify information first-hand, please do not distribute it, as it creates unnecessary panic, but also diverts enforcement resources from where they are needed,” said the city.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Golden Arrow secures interdict against Santaco over Cape taxi strike

Golden Arrow Bus Services obtained an urgent temporary court interdict on Sunday against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in a bid to halt ...
News
22 hours ago

Santaco to continue Cape taxi strike after government talks collapse

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will continue with its strike in the Western Cape on Monday after talks initiated to ...
News
8 hours ago

‘Beaten with a spade, sjambok and hammer’: couple’s R1m kidnap ordeal in Cape Town

Kidnapping cases have increased dramatically over the past year as a lucrative alternative to armed robbery
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'This is good for our country and continent': Thuli Madonsela on UN scientific ... South Africa
  2. Suspected Thembisa ‘cop killer’ arrested in Limpopo South Africa
  3. Meyiwa’s mother was not pleased his car was still being used after his death South Africa
  4. Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after changing lawyer South Africa
  5. 'This is not acceptable': Winde demands end to violence as taxi strike wreaks ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched