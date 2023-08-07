The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned the violence, which Winde welcomed, adding that a resolution to the dispute was urgent.
Several health facilities have been closed or suspended services as staff were unable to get to work.
Elective surgeries remained suspended on Tuesday at Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals. Clinics and community health centres were closed at Philippi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile and Gugulethu.
“Certain facilities within the metropole are closed today and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the provincial department of health and wellness.
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) advised passengers booked on domestic flights to arrive two hours before their flight departs and international travellers at least four hours at Cape Town International Airport.
“Due to the current circumstances, there has been a reduction in staff availability which could impact certain services at the airport. However, the airport management is working diligently to manage the situation and minimise any inconveniences caused to travellers,” said Acsa.
'This is not acceptable': Winde demands end to violence as taxi strike wreaks havoc
Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images
Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Tuesday called for an end to the violence coinciding with the taxi strike which has left thousands of commuters stranded, claimed at least two lives and disrupted services and schooling in the province.
“I am angry that as a result of the strike, residents have been unable to get home to their families or to work, school, shops, clinics and other critical sites,” said Winde.
“Many government services, including health and social development, are having to close facilities and are unable to provide desperately needed services to our communities. Our schooling system is also being affected. This is not acceptable.”
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned the violence, which Winde welcomed, adding that a resolution to the dispute was urgent.
Several health facilities have been closed or suspended services as staff were unable to get to work.
Elective surgeries remained suspended on Tuesday at Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals. Clinics and community health centres were closed at Philippi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile and Gugulethu.
“Certain facilities within the metropole are closed today and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the provincial department of health and wellness.
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) advised passengers booked on domestic flights to arrive two hours before their flight departs and international travellers at least four hours at Cape Town International Airport.
“Due to the current circumstances, there has been a reduction in staff availability which could impact certain services at the airport. However, the airport management is working diligently to manage the situation and minimise any inconveniences caused to travellers,” said Acsa.
On Sunday night Santaco said: “It is with great disappointment that we must announce the talks that took place in an attempt to resolve the cause for the taxi stayaway were suspended. We confirm the stayaway will continue until August 9, as initially announced.
“However, we are open to talks with government to find a speedy resolution to the issues, and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not to take part in any criminal activities.”
“We are a government that stands for the rule of law. A withdrawal of services is an important constitutional right, but violence, intimidation and destruction of property are not. This is non-negotiable. We want to bring all stakeholders back to the negotiations, but this has to be in an environment of calm,” said Winde.
The City of Cape Town posted an update just before 2pm on various incidents:
“We implore the public to refrain from indiscriminate sharing of voice notes and messages. If you are unable to verify information first-hand, please do not distribute it, as it creates unnecessary panic, but also diverts enforcement resources from where they are needed,” said the city.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Golden Arrow secures interdict against Santaco over Cape taxi strike
Santaco to continue Cape taxi strike after government talks collapse
‘Beaten with a spade, sjambok and hammer’: couple’s R1m kidnap ordeal in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos