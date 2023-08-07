South Africa

WATCH | NSFAS briefs media on defunding of students, payment of allowances

07 August 2023 - 13:07 By TImesLIVE
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) management led by chairperson Ernest Khoza will brief the media on the scheme’s new allowance payment method and defunding of some students.

Last Thursday TimesLIVE reported dozens of students affiliated to the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko campus and accused management of not coming down hard on the NSFAS.

The student wing’s deputy chairperson Thando Magagula said their pleas for management to intervene in the introduction of the online banking system eZaga for NSFAS students fell on deaf ears.

READ MORE:

New NSFAS payment system: four firms set to make millions off students

The four companies contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to pay allowances directly into students’ bank accounts are set to ...
News
1 day ago

Nearly 46,000 students defunded by NSFAS for ‘faking it’

There has also been an outcry from students over the controversial direct payment system which sparked a march to the Union Buildings
News
18 hours ago

DUT students protest NSFAS eZaga scheme

Dozens of students affiliated to the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko campus on Thursday.
News
3 days ago
