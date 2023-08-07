WATCH | NSFAS briefs media on defunding of students, payment of allowances

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) management led by chairperson Ernest Khoza will brief the media on the scheme’s new allowance payment method and defunding of some students.
Last Thursday TimesLIVE reported dozens of students affiliated to the EFF student command protested outside the Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko campus and accused management of not coming down hard on the NSFAS.
The student wing’s deputy chairperson Thando Magagula said their pleas for management to intervene in the introduction of the online banking system eZaga for NSFAS students fell on deaf ears.
TimesLIVE
NSFAS briefs media on defunding of students, payment of allowances
