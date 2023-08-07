South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

07 August 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder resumes in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

A new witness is expected to be called after Meyiwa's long-time friend Mthokozisi Thwala finished cross-examination last week.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | Do you believe it’s too soon for gigs to ‘cancel’ Kelly Khumalo?

Two gigs have dropped singer Kelly Khumalo during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala did not see who fired the fatal shot

Slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has confirmed to the court that at the time a SIM card was swapped on Meyiwa's ...
News
2 days ago

Meyiwa's childhood friend 'pointed out innocent people and tailored evidence'

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have disputed evidence given by Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. It’s not only Trump, as these world leaders were also hauled before the courts World
  2. Germany to put out tender for 8.8GW of hydrogen power plants World
  3. Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of ... South Africa
  4. Australia inquiry finds misconduct by prosecutor linked to parliament rape trial World
  5. Ethiopia accuses Amhara militia of trying to overthrow government Africa

Latest Videos

Express kidnappings operating in Cape Town
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni