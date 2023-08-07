The trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder resumes in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
A new witness is expected to be called after Meyiwa's long-time friend Mthokozisi Thwala finished cross-examination last week.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes
