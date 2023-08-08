South Africa

Forever yena? — reactions to Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana reuniting in court

08 August 2023 - 13:01
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Image: SABC screengrab

“Dr Nandipha looks like she would do it all over again in a heartbeat with Thabo Bester.”

This is one of the remarks from people who reacted to convicted rapist and murderer Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana reuniting for the first time since their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.

Bester and Magudumana appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday together with 10 other accused linked to his dramatic escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year. 

The love birds were seen holding hands and looked happy to see each other and catch up before proceedings got under way.

Magudumana sported a new hairdo while Bester wore a blue and white Louis Vuitton sweater. It is unclear whether Bester's hoodie was authentic.

In June Bester wore a Louis Vuitton sweater which, according to an online fashion site, costs $1,655 (about R31,100). In May he appeared in a black Burberry hoodie valued at R19,000. 

Bester's lawyer claimed several items were allegedly stolen from him, allegedly by police and correctional staff, when he was arrested. The items include a laptop, marriage ring, watches and luxury brand items from Louis Vuitton and Burberry. 

Cash in rand, dollars, pounds, and Tanzanian and Zambian currency was also allegedly stolen. 

The 10 accused were granted bail except for Magudumana and Bester. The case has been postponed to October 11 for further investigation.

On social media many weighed in the couple's “tender” moment in court. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions. 

