TimesLIVE
Daughter loses court battle to control finances of mom who won R2.28m in Road Accident Fund claim
Curator says he wants to protect her from gifting R1m to family and friends
Image: 123RF/ SEBNEM RAGIBOGLU
A woman who was seriously injured in a car accident in 2008 should remain under curatorship despite an application from her daughter claiming her mother was capable of managing her own affairs, the Western Cape High Court ruled this week.
The court upheld an appeal by Leon Jansen van Rensburg, a curator bonis of Carmelita Cornelius, against an order made by the same court last year that she should be released from curatorship.
The curator bonis is appointed by the court to manage the finances and estate of another person who is unable to do so because of mental and physical incapacity.
Cornelius was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident on August 2 2008.
In February 2017, she succeeded in a claim for general damages against the Road Accident Fund in the amount of R2.28m.
In October that year, the court declared her incapable of managing her affairs and Jansen van Rensburg was appointed curator bonis to the property of the woman.
Her daughter, Candice Cornelius, launched a court application to have her mother released from curatorship as she was “no longer of unsound mind and incapable of managing her own affairs”.
That application was opposed by the curator bonis, who indicated there would be no material benefit for the patient if the curatorship were to be terminated and she would be placed at risk if this occurred.
He made reference to a report in which it was indicated the woman was unable to read, understand or interpret financial advice and that she had stated she intended to give away more than R1m of her funds to family and friends.
She intended to invest R1.2m for herself and her minor child but was unable to explain how she would do so when the person she said she would rely on for financial advice was in fact dead.
Jansen van Rensburg noted the woman was unhappy because he had refused her desired level of financial contribution to her mother’s funeral when there was clear evidence the woman had been pressured by family members to incur large expenses.
He said the woman, with other people who were unknown to him, demanded he pay R50,000 from her funds towards the funeral, in respect of which a family member was acting as undertaker and the coffin was said to cost R35,000.
Because the master’s policy was to allow a contribution of R10,000 towards funeral costs of close family members, the curator paid R10,000 from her funds towards the funeral.
The judgment last year found Candice, as the adult daughter of the mother, has always been involved in the advancement of the welfare of her mother since the accident, has her best interests at heart and therefore had the necessary legal standing to bring the application.
On appeal, the curator raised a challenge to the daughter's legal standing to bring the application.
In its decision, the full bench said the court erred in finding that the daughter held the requisite legal standing in the matter on the basis of her relationship with her mother and that she held her mother's best interests at heart.
The full bench also said clear evidence was required that the mother's circumstances had changed such as to warrant an order releasing her from curatorship.
TimesLIVE
