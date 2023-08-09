South Africa

Durban road construction worker killed after motorist ploughs into emergency lane

09 August 2023 - 10:16
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident
Image: KZN VIP

A road construction worker has been killed and another is fighting for his life after they were struck by a motorist who allegedly lost control of a vehicle on Durban's M4 Ruth First highway on Tuesday.

KZN VIP Medical was among the emergency services that responded to the accident near La Lucia.

"Reports from the scene indicated the contractors were working in the emergency lane when they were struck by the driver of a light motor vehicle," said KZN VIP Medical.

The driver allegedly lost control and veered into the emergency lane.

One contractor was killed instantly while the other was left with life-threatening injuries.

"Advanced life support intervention was needed to assist the critical patient."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five KZN pupils dead and at least 35 injured after driver allegedly loses control of bus

Five pupils died and at least 35 were taken to hospital after a bus ferrying schoolchildren to Mchitheki High School overturned on the R618 near ...
News
18 hours ago

Four dead, one missing, two survivors as fishing trawler runs aground

Four fishermen died and a fifth is missing after a fishing trawler accident near Mossel Bay, the South African Maritime Safety Authority said on ...
News
17 hours ago

Khosi Twala 'home safe' after car accident

"I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers."
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

KZN traffic cop dies after 'speeding motorist' crashes into him

Condolences are pouring in for uMsinga municipality traffic officer Thokoxani Xaba, who died after being run over by a motorist who was allegedly ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Women-only ‘SheBeen’, where safety is priority, opens in Soweto South Africa
  2. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stands firm on taxi impoundments South Africa
  3. Durban road construction worker killed after motorist ploughs into emergency ... South Africa
  4. Daughter loses court battle to control finances of mom who won R2.28m in Road ... South Africa
  5. ‘Mahlako Rabalao was killed while planning to move out of home shared with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng