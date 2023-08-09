Gauteng toddler in viral video rescued from ‘abusive’ mom

She said they first took the child to hospital where he received a "full health assessment to verify the extent of injury from the ordeal".
Hlophe said the Children’s Act made provisions for identification of children in need of care and protection.
A case of child abuse is under investigation by police and the matter will be taken to the children’s court on Thursday, Hlophe confirmed.
"We can confidently indicate the child is safe and sound and the department has received the necessary reports in preparation for his court case on Thursday."
She said it was "horrendous" that the incident took place during Women’s Month when the country should be celebrating women and promoting exemplary female figures.
“The child is safe albeit traumatised as he spent much of the day crying. We condemn such acts of child abuse and make a call to society to stamp out child abuse and to report such acts immediately."
Hlophe said the country owes it to children to create safe and loving environments for them.
A toddler who appeared in a viral social media video allegedly being abused by his mother has been rescued and taken to a place of safety.
The horrific video which went viral on social media this week allegedly shows the toddler's mother kicking and standing on his neck while he lies helpless on the ground.
The Gauteng department of social development has announced it "moved swiftly to ensure removal and protection of the toddler".
MEC Mbali Hlophe said the child was in safe care and away from the mother.
"I can confirm we have placed him in safe care in one of our shelters where he's in the warm embrace of our professional childcare workers," Hlophe said.
