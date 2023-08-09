"The province also has 29 White Door sites which operate as localised reception-assessment-referral sites and in or as close to the community as possible.
Inanda remains a GBV hotspot, says KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
Inanda police station, north of Durban, remains one of the leading stations in South Africa dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) cases.
This is according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who addressed a Women's Day event at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Wednesday.
"We are happy to report that through our tireless and coordinated efforts we have worked hard to ensure Ntuzuma and Inanda are no longer in the top 30 police stations for rape and sexual assault cases in South Africa.
"Inanda police station, however, remains one of the leading police stations processing GBV cases nationally. We need to change this picture, which is why we are calling on every stakeholder to work together to defeat this scourge," said Dube-Ncube.
She said the provincial government has created 21 shelters for abused women and men in KwaZulu-Natal to address GBV and abuse.
"The province also has 29 White Door sites which operate as localised reception-assessment-referral sites and in or as close to the community as possible.
"Holding Women’s Day celebrations in KwaMashu is significant, highlighting the many challenges faced by our communities which include unemployment, poverty and GBV and femicide here and in surrounding areas."
Dube-Ncube said GBV and femicide "remain a blot on the free South Africa, stopping women from achieving their full worth and robbing our country of benefitting from the talents of all, especially women".
The premier said the provincial government remains committed to accelerating programmes aimed at giving women financial freedom. She said her office is leading women empowerment programmes, including inviting women in informal business to exhibit their work in government-led programmes.
"From the R10m sponsorship towards GBV and femicide response programme, R500,000 has been donated to Open Door Centres for provision of economic empowerment skills development programmes for victims. Skills development programmes range from sewing to beadwork, woodwork and plumbing."
