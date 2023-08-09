Negotiations continue in deadly Cape Town taxi strike

The Western Cape taxi strike which has seen five people killed continued on Wednesday amid calls for peace and resolution.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is expected to make a decision later on Wednesday, with an update expected before the end of the day, according to Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus.
“No decision yet. We will issue a statement after 6pm,” Hermanus told TimesLive.
Discussions between Santaco and the national department of transport aimed at resolving the strike were suspended briefly on Wednesday to allow some participants to attend an interfaith prayer service, also attended by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
After the service, a group of EFF supporters reportedly protested the city’s taxi policy by chanting “JP Smith must fall”, with reference to the city’s controversial head of safety and security, who is at the forefront of efforts to enforce taxi road safety.
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Earlier in the day, Hill-Lewis defended taxi impoundments, saying it “turned the tide” of road safety in favour of the city’s residents.
The taxi strike, sparked by protests by taxi drivers over a clamp-down by city officials against traffic offenders that includes impounding their vehicles, caused chaos in Cape Town over the past few days. Roads were blocked and traffic was disrupted on the N2 highway, causing delays at Cape Town International Airport.
Police minister Bheki Cele earlier this week said the death toll stood at five, with 120 suspects arrested for damaging property, looting and public violence.
TimesLIVE
