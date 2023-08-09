Teffo to be charged with contempt of court for refusing to co-operate with police

Sekati said on Monday Teffo only adhered to one part of the court order — submitting his residential address.
Detained former advocate Malesela Teffo will be charged with contempt of court as he failed to adhere to an order to submit his fingerprints so he can be officially charged.
Teffo appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday after the court ordered him last week to co-operate with the police.
The state told the court Teffo refused to submit his fingerprints and his residential address to be charged when he was arrested on August 1.
Prosecutor Maggie Sekati said for a person to be properly charged they need to submit their name and surname, ID number, residential address and submit their fingerprints.
Teffo, through his lawyer Nombeko Mabena, told the court last week the investigating officer assaulted him and he did not want that officer to remain on the case.
The court ordered on Friday that different officers obtain his address and fingerprints instead.
Sekati said on Monday Teffo only adhered to one part of the court order — submitting his residential address.
“We stand by our submission that an order was made by the court and shows that the accused is deliberately disobeying the court order. The state will add another count on Teffo of contempt of court,” she said.
Teffo, however, told the court two officers tried to obtain his fingerprints while he was detained at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.
He declined to do so, claiming the officers were instructed by the same investigating officer who had allegedly assaulted him.
Instead, through Mabena, Teffo said the court order was unlawful as he was never formally charged.
“He says on the notice and the charges he doesn’t have an occurrence book number, meaning he was not charged. He is saying the order is unlawful and he can’t ratify it by submitting the fingerprints and being profiled.
“My instructions are that my client is not an accused. He further gave instructions that he gave the address because counsel advised him, but because he was not charged, he cannot be profiled or give fingerprints,” she said.
The state argued there was no application to challenge the lawfulness of the court order.
“It was not argued the day the order was made that it is unlawful and if it is unlawful, did Teffo lay a charge against the court on the unlawfulness?” asked Sekati.
The matter was postponed until Thursday for Teffo to take the stand.
The former advocate, known for defending four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, is charged with fraud, assault and malicious damage to property.
He allegedly entered a City Property building in Pretoria in July with a locksmith to break into his office after he was barred from the premises. During the alleged break-in he was confronted by security, but Teffo allegedly assaulted the security guard before fleeing with the door handle.
TimesLIVE
