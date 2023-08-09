South Africa

Women’s Month not only for celebration but also a call for action

This year’s theme asserts the importance of socio-economic rights for women

09 August 2023 - 16:15 By Koena Mashale
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Black Billboard Owners Alliance chair Neo Molefi is calling on society to commit to supporting initiatives that promote gender equity. File photo.
Black Billboard Owners Alliance chair Neo Molefi is calling on society to commit to supporting initiatives that promote gender equity. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV

This year’s Women’s Day theme underscores the urgent need to address the socio-economic disparities that have hindered women’s progress. 

Neo Molefi, chairperson at the Black Billboard Owners Alliance, said the theme, “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience”, laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and resilient future. 

“In recent years, we have witnessed tremendous strides towards gender equality and the advancement of women’s rights. However, it is vital to acknowledge that women, especially those from marginalised communities, continue to face numerous challenges that delay their socio-economic growth,” said Molefi. 

She said challenges that delayed socio-economic growth often resulted from historical biases and systemic barriers entrenched in society. 

“By recognising the importance of diverse voices, as the organisation, we are forging a united front to tackle historical imbalances head on. Women have an inherent ability to adapt, persevere and build resilience in the face of adversity,” she said.

Inanda remains a GBV hotspot, says KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Inanda police station, north of Durban, remains one of the leading stations in South Africa dealing with gender-based violence cases, says ...
News
1 hour ago

Molefi put emphasis on celebrating stories of resilience and harnessing the strength to empower women further. 

“Throughout history, women have overcome numerous obstacles, demonstrating their capacity to build back better, even when the odds were stacked against them.”

The theme also asserted the importance of socio-economic rights for women, she said. 

“Women’s access to education, healthcare, employment and economic opportunities are cornerstones of a just society. By prioritising and safeguarding these rights, we can uplift entire communities and break the cycle of poverty that disproportionately affects women.”

Molefi said Women’s Month is not only for celebration but a call for action. 

“It is a reminder that we all play a role in fostering an environment where women can thrive. We must challenge the status quo, dismantle harmful stereotypes and actively promote gender equality in our workplaces, communities and homes. As we celebrate the achievements of women this month, let us also commit ourselves to supporting initiatives that promote gender equity.”

She said by celebrating women’s socio-economic rights and empowerment “we lay the foundation for a more resilient society. When women succeed, communities flourish, economies prosper and entire nations grow stronger.” 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

More must be done for South Africa’s ‘resilient, brave’ women: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the "resilience" of South Africa's "beautiful and brave imbokodo [rock]" as he reflected on the strides made to ...
Politics
1 hour ago

SA Tourism survey reveals women are top contributors to sector’s growth

SPONSORED | Amid positive work and wealth of experience, study also uncovers difficulties
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Women-only ‘SheBeen’, where safety is priority, opens in Soweto

A pop-up shebeen exclusively for women will launch in Soweto on Wednesday in tribute to the month dedicated to females.
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa urged to speak on crime, children’s safety at Women’s Day event

Unemployment, crime and GBV are some of the things South African women are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to address in his keynote speech at the ...
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MultiChoice pulls out of Malawi with immediate effect Business
  2. Negotiations continue in deadly Cape Town taxi strike South Africa
  3. Women’s Month not only for celebration but also a call for action South Africa
  4. ‘Sugarman’ Sixto Rodriguez dies at age of 81 South Africa
  5. Inanda remains a GBV hotspot, says KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng