South Africa

Case of mother seen on video 'abusing' her toddler yet to be enrolled in court

10 August 2023 - 17:58
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng department of social development has submitted a report to the magistrate after an investigation into the child who was allegedly abused by his mother. Stock photo.
The Gauteng department of social development has submitted a report to the magistrate after an investigation into the child who was allegedly abused by his mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

A case is yet to be registered against a mother who appeared in a viral social media video seemingly kicking and stomping on her toddler.  

The 18-month-old child was rescued by the Gauteng department of social development and taken to a place of safety.

MEC Mbali Hlophe said on Thursday a health assessment was done on the child.

“A full health assessment was done on the child before he was put in a place of safety and we can indicate that it is quite thorough and that it looks into whether he had any broken bones, whether he’s got any bruises,” she said. 

“They also even go as far as checking whether he has been given any substance or anything of that sort. They need then to submit the paperwork over so that the process can take over.”

Without divulging much on the contents of their findings, Hlophe revealed that the toddler had not sustained any broken bones.

Gauteng toddler in viral video rescued from ‘abusive’ mom

A toddler who appeared in a viral social media video allegedly being abused by his mother has been rescued and taken to a place of safety.
News
1 day ago

Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video, which showed how the woman stood on the helpless toddler’s neck, caused shock waves around the country. 

Speaking outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where the case against the mother will be heard, Hlophe said: “Today [Thursday] the social workers will provide the file to the court and brief the magistrate in terms of their findings so they are able to submit all the documentation [and] the court is able to officially register the case.”

She said the department met with the grandmother and the father of the child to ascertain which relative would be fit to be take care of the child.

A case of child abuse is under investigation after the mother’s brief court appearance on Monday. She was released and the matter was not placed on the court roll as the police were instructed to first collect the cellphones of both parents for further investigation. 

Hlophe said there are two separate cases, and the department was dealing with the condition of the child and ensuring that he was placed in a safe place.

“The second part is more of the criminal aspect and that will be dealt by the police. 

“We are still at the elementary phases but we are pushing this case as much as possible within the confines of the law and that’s why we needed to ensure all the paperwork is in.”

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | Life sentence for Ntokozo Zikhali, who pleaded guilty to raping 9-year-old girl

The man acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Wattville, Benoni, in 2021.
News
4 hours ago

Australian police arrest 19 men in online child abuse crackdown

Australian police arrested 19 men for allegedly sharing child abuse material online and saved 13 children from further harm after receiving ...
News
2 days ago

RDP house forfeited to minor child after abusive husband gets life for murder of estranged wife

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a dispute over an RDP house has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court, which also ...
News
1 week ago

Families torn apart by crime: help is at hand

It is crucial to consider the long-term wellbeing and rehabilitation of the offender, as well as the best interests of the children involved, experts ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. UK, US, Canada issue security alerts for travellers to Cape Town South Africa
  2. Case of mother seen on video 'abusing' her toddler yet to be enrolled in court South Africa
  3. Upgrade of Transnet's Durban port operations with Philippines company likely to ... South Africa
  4. Coffin-carrying protesters in Durban say more jobs, less GBV for disabled South Africa
  5. More talks on concerns about Eskom's grid allocation rules News

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'