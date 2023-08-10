Case of mother seen on video 'abusing' her toddler yet to be enrolled in court

Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video, which showed how the woman stood on the helpless toddler’s neck, caused shock waves around the country.
A case is yet to be registered against a mother who appeared in a viral social media video seemingly kicking and stomping on her toddler.
The 18-month-old child was rescued by the Gauteng department of social development and taken to a place of safety.
MEC Mbali Hlophe said on Thursday a health assessment was done on the child.
“A full health assessment was done on the child before he was put in a place of safety and we can indicate that it is quite thorough and that it looks into whether he had any broken bones, whether he’s got any bruises,” she said.
“They also even go as far as checking whether he has been given any substance or anything of that sort. They need then to submit the paperwork over so that the process can take over.”
Without divulging much on the contents of their findings, Hlophe revealed that the toddler had not sustained any broken bones.
Calls for the mother to be arrested were fanned when the video, which showed how the woman stood on the helpless toddler’s neck, caused shock waves around the country.
Speaking outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where the case against the mother will be heard, Hlophe said: “Today [Thursday] the social workers will provide the file to the court and brief the magistrate in terms of their findings so they are able to submit all the documentation [and] the court is able to officially register the case.”
She said the department met with the grandmother and the father of the child to ascertain which relative would be fit to be take care of the child.
A case of child abuse is under investigation after the mother’s brief court appearance on Monday. She was released and the matter was not placed on the court roll as the police were instructed to first collect the cellphones of both parents for further investigation.
Hlophe said there are two separate cases, and the department was dealing with the condition of the child and ensuring that he was placed in a safe place.
“The second part is more of the criminal aspect and that will be dealt by the police.
“We are still at the elementary phases but we are pushing this case as much as possible within the confines of the law and that’s why we needed to ensure all the paperwork is in.”
