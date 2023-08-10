South Africa

IN PICS | Wattville residents demand justice for Bokgabo Poo

10 August 2023 - 12:13 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The community of Wattville on the East Rand have rallied around Bokgabo Poo's family as they seek justice after her murder.

Community members protested outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali, who was acquitted of Bokgabo's murder, is appearing after pleading guilty to the rape of a nine-year-old girl. 

Marchers wore orange, the little girl's favourite colour.

Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tsholofelo Poo, Bokgabo’s mother, was among the many people who protested outside the Benoni magistrate's court.
Tsholofelo Poo, Bokgabo’s mother, was among the many people who protested outside the Benoni magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Residents of Wattville have come out in numbers to protest outside the Benoni magistrate's court where Ntokozo Zikhali is appearing. Zikhali has been acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mother of the 9 year old who was raped by Ntokozo Zikhali could not hold back her tears after the judgement was handed dawn.
Mother of the 9 year old who was raped by Ntokozo Zikhali could not hold back her tears after the judgement was handed dawn.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9 years old girl in the Benoni magistrates court on Thursday to which he pleaded guilty of raping the child.
Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9 years old girl in the Benoni magistrates court on Thursday to which he pleaded guilty of raping the child.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
August 10 2023. Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9 years old girl in the Benoni magistrates court on Thursday to which he pleaded guilty of raping the child.
August 10 2023. Ntokozo Zikhali has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9 years old girl in the Benoni magistrates court on Thursday to which he pleaded guilty of raping the child.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

READ MORE:

New investigating team to be assigned to Bokgabo Poo’s case: mother

The police have assigned a new investigating team to probe the murder of Bokgabo Poo, 4, after the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni acquitted ...
News
2 hours ago

Investigating officer in Bokgabo Poo case 'in danger' as suspect 'walks free'

The investigating officer in the murder case of Bokgabo Poo says his life is in danger as the family accuses him of incompetence after the accused, ...
News
1 day ago

‘Where are the real killers?’: Bokgabo’s devastated dad as accused walks free

Ntokozo Zikhali was acquitted of the four-year-old's murder but still faces a child rape matter, to which he pleaded guilty
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt South Africa
  2. POLL | Should impounded taxis be released? South Africa
  3. Cape Town man sorry 'for upsetting anyone' with 'joke' about taxi strike South Africa
  4. Malesela Teffo refuses to step into the dock, defence pulls out South Africa
  5. British doctor killed in Cape Town taxi chaos lauded by colleagues and family South Africa

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'