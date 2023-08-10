Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt
Sports-loving Richmond Hill woman stabbed in the neck and back by intruder
10 August 2023 - 13:58
As messages of condolence streamed in for much-loved Gqeberha physiotherapist Richmond Hill, residents described how they tried in vain to save Marolien Schmidt after she was stabbed by an intruder in the early hours of Women’s Day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.