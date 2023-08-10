POLL | Should impounded taxis be released?

The city's mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was, however, not on the same page as Chikunga.
The impounding of taxis by the City of Cape Town has resulted in the taxi strike lasting longer than intended.
The national government and city are at odds over minibus taxi impoundments.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called for impounded taxis to be released as the municipality and South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) continue negotiations.
“We call on the city to immediately release, without any conditions, all vehicles impounded based on operating licences and leave those impounded in terms of the National Land Transport Act,” Chikunga said.
The city's mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was, however, not on the same page as Chikunga.
“We will not release them [the vehicles]. They will be released when the impoundment fee is paid,” Hill-Lewis said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“What I have said is, if Santaco brings me examples of what they claim to be ‘malicious’ impoundments, then I will look at those examples. If we agree together an officer has gone a little bit out of bounds then I will work to release those with them. I suspect we will find very few of those examples out of thousands impounded.”
Hill-Lewis was confident the municipality was interpreting the transport act correctly and in line with national government legislation.
“We are interpreting the rules quite strictly, but it is not true we are going outside the law. The law allows the impoundment of vehicles. If you drive on the wrong side of the road, you will lose your vehicle,” he said.
