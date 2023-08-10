The minibus taxi strike in Cape Town entered its eighth day on Thursday with the industry going to court to get back impounded vehicles, while authorities say nearly 200 criminal cases — including murder, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property — have been opened.
“[The South African National Taxi Council] Santaco has engaged the services of lawyers to apply for an urgent interdict via courts for the release of all vehicles that have been impounded and to interdict the City of Cape Town and the department of mobility from impounding any more vehicles until all matters have been resolved,” said the organisation.
“With this in mind, we appeal to our members to be patient and allow us to complete this process. The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will not operate until this process is completed.”
At least five people have died since the strike started, including a British surgeon who allegedly made a wrong turn with his family and got caught up in violence coinciding with the strike.
Golden Arrow Bus Services confirmed 10 of its busses had been destroyed.
Santaco is going to court over impounded taxis as strike goes on
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he and premier Alan Winde had, after 48 hours of relative calm across the city, invited Santaco to talks at noon on Thursday.
“We also continue to protect busses, and will now also offer protective escorts for food delivery trucks so shops can be restocked,” he said.
The city said in an update 198 criminal cases have been registered at SAPS relating to the strike, including murder, attempted murder, arson, malicious damage to property, assault and assault GBH.
“Any person having suffered any form of loss, damage or injury is reminded they need to register such a case at their nearest police station.
“Our camera network has assisted in bringing factual evidence we will use in our criminal investigations and efforts to bring civil claims against those responsible for damage to property.
“All major routes [are] open, all traffic free flowing. Buses moving with escorts. We have started rolling out our dashcam technology and it has provided us with valuable situational awareness,” the city said.
