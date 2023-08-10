The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that defence attorney for two of the accused Sipho Ramosepele said state witness Tumelo Madlala's testimony has led him to believe that they were dealing with South Africa's “dumbest” criminals.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
