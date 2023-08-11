A Gauteng education official was gunned down after being trailed to his home when he left work on Thursday, the department said.
Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.
He worked for the labour relations unit in the Johannesburg South district and was responsible for facilitating labour-related disputes at schools.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for the speedy apprehension of the culprits.
“We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets
Image: Supplied/GDE
A Gauteng education official was gunned down after being trailed to his home when he left work on Thursday, the department said.
Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.
He worked for the labour relations unit in the Johannesburg South district and was responsible for facilitating labour-related disputes at schools.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for the speedy apprehension of the culprits.
“We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance
Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school
SIU to pursue officials who resigned amid 'tender fraud' probe at Thembisa Hospital
Shock as two Gauteng pupils allegedly commit suicide on the same day
EDITORIAL | Gangster's paradise — not on our watch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos