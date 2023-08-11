South Africa

Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance

11 August 2023 - 10:19
Six pupils died and at least 35 others were taken to hospital after a bus ferrying them from Mchitheki High School to Durban overturned on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal government departments have rallied together to help the bereaved families of six school pupils who were killed in a bus crash near Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve earlier this week.

At least 35 others were taken to hospital after a bus ferrying them from Mchitheki High School to Durban for an excursion overturned on Tuesday.

Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for an investigation into the cause of the accident after the driver allegedly lost control of the bus after failing to negotiate a bend on the R618.

On Thursday, a team representing various government departments met the families and school representatives.

“The government has committed to assisting the families throughout, with, among other things, logistical arrangements to identify the deceased, psychosocial services, groceries, burial arrangements and joint memorial services,” the transport department said.

Nongoma mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba said it's important for all spheres of government to work together.

“We wish to commend the good gesture demonstrated by government departments in working with us in local government. This will go a long way and touch the hearts of grieving families. This is a huge tragedy and we must all work together. 

“This is no matter for politicking but rather for all of us as different leaders to show sympathy and maturity,” said Ndabandaba.

Many of the injured pupils have been released from hospital while some continue to receive medical care.

