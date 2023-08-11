South Africa

Four arrested after cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane

11 August 2023 - 20:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police at the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane, Mpumalanga, on Friday morning. Four suspects were arrested.
Police at the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane, Mpumalanga, on Friday morning. Four suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

A team led by the Hawks arrested four suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning. 

The Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it was attacked by a group of robbers. 

“About 15km from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C Class Mercedes-Benz,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.

The Fidelity vehicle went out of control and overturned. The robbers bombed the vehicle and took R8,000 in coins which were destined for a business in Tonga.

A team comprising members of the Hawks' Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation and other units, including the Nelspruit bomb disposal unit, and private security companies arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles used during the robbery at a safe house in Schoemansdal. 

Sekgotodi said information was being followed up and further arrests were expected.

“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are literally squeezing the space where these suspects are operating.

“We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time,” head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber said.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Ramaphosa urged to speak on crime, children’s safety at Women’s Day event

Unemployment, crime and GBV are some of the things South African women are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to address in his keynote speech at the ...
Politics
2 days ago

New investigating team to be assigned to Bokgabo Poo’s case: mother

The police have assigned a new investigating team to probe the murder of Bokgabo Poo, 4, after the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni acquitted ...
News
1 day ago

Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt

The sports-loving Gqeberha woman was stabbed in the neck and back by an intruder
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Four arrested after cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane South Africa
  2. Adams College in KZN celebrates 170th anniversary, embarks on revival mission South Africa
  3. Life imprisonment for man who raped girl aged five South Africa
  4. Nzimande won't wait for court decision to appoint Unisa administrator South Africa
  5. Hawks nab six 'illegal miners' in Limpopo South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later