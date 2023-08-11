South Africa

Limpopo police recover stolen trailer with alcohol worth R195,000

11 August 2023 - 21:34 By TimesLIVE
Police have recovered alcohol worth R195,000 and a trailer which had been stolen near Musina on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Musina have launched a manhunt for armed suspects who stole a trailer containing alcohol worth R195,000 on Wednesday evening.

Police recovered the trailer and alcohol at an unoccupied RDP house in Musina the next day.

“It is alleged the victim was with his two friends, driving in a white Toyota bakkie with a trailer loaded with beverages when their vehicle was blocked by a group of unknown armed men,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said. 

The robbers drove off with the bakkie and later returned it to the owner without the trailer. 

“On Thursday at about 12am members who were on Operation Kukula received information from crime intelligence that the hijacked trailer had been spotted. The trailer loaded with alcohol was found hidden at an old unused RDP house at Ext 14 Matswale in Musina,” Ledwaba said. 

The victim was informed about the recovery of the goods and was taken to the scene where he identified the trailer still loaded with alcohol.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe thanked the members for recovering the hijacked trailer and ordered the detectives to trace and arrest the suspects. 

Anyone with information can contact Musina acting detective commander Capt Fumulani Ragimana on 082 565 7889 or Crime Stop number 0860010111. 

TimesLIVE

