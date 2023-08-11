Medshield maintains solid financial position in a tough economic climate
The scheme has been able to maintain affordable premiums without compromising the quality of health care for its members
Starting the year with the economy under greylisting has brought attention to SA's financial challenges and the importance of saving money. But despite a strained economic environment, which has affected the affordability of medical scheme products, Medshield Medical Scheme has been deliberate in providing members with the best value for money.
The scheme has pursued a strategy focused on growth, which has ensured affordability without compromising on the quality of care. Medshield is also proud to have sustained a stable financial position throughout.
Maintaining a solid financial position in trying times
Like many businesses and individuals, Medshield faced economic difficulties and had to adapt to a number of operational challenges, all while ensuring that members' healthcare needs were met. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2022 further affected the health and wellbeing of members and Medshield employees, which was worsened by other medical conditions, including mental health challenges.
Medshield is a non-profit organisation that exists solely for its members, and the value healthcare funding brings them
Despite this, the scheme maintained a robust financial position against industry standards. At their 54th AGM, Medshield announced a healthy solvency ratio and AA-credit rating — as awarded by the Global Credit Rating Agency for 2022.
The surplus for the year is R118.6m after investment income, which is R129.4m better than the budget. As a result, the scheme's solvency ratio increased to 64% — now more than twice the statutory requirement of 25%.
Medshield is a non-profit organisation that exists solely for its members, and the value healthcare funding brings them. Members' monthly contributions flow into a trust fund to pay for their healthcare claims according to the scheme rules and their selected plan or benefit option.
In addition, Medshield is also self-administered, meaning it avoids paying high administration fees to third parties. Any surplus funds are transferred to the scheme's reserves to mitigate risk during tough times, like pandemics, and assist with funding a portion of the annual benefit increases so the scheme can continue keeping contributions as low and affordable as possible.
Providing more member-focused digital solutions
The scheme plans to enhance its members' digital experience by introducing additional tools and service channels, including digital and analytics strategies and expanding virtual consultations. In the new and challenging healthcare landscape, Medshield will prioritise innovation to serve its members' needs.
The Medshield app and website will offer increased availability of virtual healthcare consultations.
With a history of over 55 years, Medshield's mission remains the same: to provide access to affordable, high-quality health care through partnerships at competitive prices. Medshield affirms its commitment to transparency and sensible support of national initiatives to provide greater access to quality health care for all South Africans. Medshield is grateful to members for their loyalty and trust in a tough economic climate.
The scheme is confident its member-centric business approach will continue translating into quality health care and good value for money.
This article was sponsored by Medshield.