Medshield maintains solid financial position in a tough economic climate

Starting the year with the economy under greylisting has brought attention to SA's financial challenges and the importance of saving money. But despite a strained economic environment, which has affected the affordability of medical scheme products, Medshield Medical Scheme has been deliberate in providing members with the best value for money.

The scheme has pursued a strategy focused on growth, which has ensured affordability without compromising on the quality of care. Medshield is also proud to have sustained a stable financial position throughout.

Maintaining a solid financial position in trying times

Like many businesses and individuals, Medshield faced economic difficulties and had to adapt to a number of operational challenges, all while ensuring that members' healthcare needs were met. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2022 further affected the health and wellbeing of members and Medshield employees, which was worsened by other medical conditions, including mental health challenges.