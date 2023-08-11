Youth4Tourism calls on corporate SA to transform the tourism industry

With the World Travel and Tourism Council projecting significant growth in Africa's travel and tourism sector, the #Youth4Tourism initiative comes at a crucial time.

Launched by the Youth Employment Service (YES) and Sanlam, it has the potential to be a game-changer for SA's tourism industry. By creating over 1,000 jobs for youth in its first phase, and supporting SMEs across the tourism value chain, this initiative aims to harness the potential and talent of the country's young people to drive economic growth.

The tourism sector, according to Stats SA, is larger than both manufacturing and agriculture, making it a key player in growing the domestic economy. Engaging young people to promote and support tourist attractions through digital content creation, along with upskilling them in the gig economy, can lead to the birth of microentrepreneurs who become the backbone of the economy.

However, there is the sobering reality of SA's unemployment rate and economic transformation, which cannot be understated. Devastatingly, close to 250,000 young people lost their jobs in the first quarter of this year, bringing the number of unemployed youth to a staggering 4.9-million.

While the #Youth4Tourism initiative represents a collaborative effort to empower young people and is a beacon of hope for SA in the face of these alarming figures, the country still faces significant barriers to youth employment such as limited access to quality education, training, opportunities and the legacy of inequality, leaving many ill-equipped to compete in the rapidly changing job market.

Addressing these obstacles requires a concerted effort from corporate SA. As Paul Hanratty, CEO of the Sanlam Group, pointed out after the release of this year’s Sanlam Transformation Gauge Report, true economic transformation is not solely determined by the numbers on a BBBEE scorecard. It is about the practical steps we take to build a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us not be discouraged by slow progress; instead, let it be a catalyst for introspection and radical change.