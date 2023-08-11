South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Zuma being granted remission of sentence?

11 August 2023 - 14:53
Jacob Zuma is a free man after he was granted a remission of sentence on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Jacob Zuma is a free man after he was granted a remission of sentence on Friday. 

The former president reported to Estcourt prison and was released within 90 minutes, after a “remission process” had been completed.

Remissions of sentences were announced by Zuma on Freedom Day in 2012 and implemented on May 14.

Briefing the media on Friday, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said Zuma was among thousands of inmates who benefited from the process for non-violent offenders approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Lamola said Ramaphosa did not interfere in the decision. 

“Myself nor the president interfered with the decision. We allowed the national commissioner to seek legal opinions to consult parties, read representation without any interference.

“The decision to effect the remission of sentences is taken by the president and is aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the department of correctional services. The overcrowding prior to losing 3,024 beds was 43.6% and it is now at 47%. 

“This process started in April. It was accelerated by the loss of bed space caused the fire at Kutama-Sinthumule.”

Zuma’s family said the country would have been subjected to another period of unrest such as was seen in July 2021 had the government decided he must go back to jail.

“The government did the right thing because ‘belizobhubha’ (loosely meaning 'there would have been mayhem'). I am very happy with the decision. There is no two ways about it, they realised ‘belizobhubha phela’,” said one of Zuma's brothers, Khanya.

