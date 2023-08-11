President Cyril Ramaphosa did not interfere in the decision to return Jacob Zuma to jail, only for him to be released 90 minutes later, says justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale announced on Friday that the former president would be back behind bars, saying he was following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) order which found Zuma’s 2021 release on medical parole was unlawful.
However, Zuma was released from Estcourt prison after about 90 minutes as part of a special remission of sentence process.
Lamola and Ramaphosa have been criticised for the former president's speedy release.
However, the justice and correctional services minister defended the decision, saying Zuma was one of thousands of inmates who benefited from the process for non-violent offenders, approved by Ramaphosa.
“He [Zuma] is one of the beneficiaries as a low-risk offender,” he said.
Ramaphosa ‘did not interfere’ with decision regarding Zuma's reincarceration and release
The release of inmates was accelerated to “alleviate” overcrowding in prison after a fire at Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility in Limpopo this week, Lamola said.
The minister said he was informed of the decision regarding Zuma on Thursday.
“[Neither] Myself nor the president interfered with the decision of the national commissioner. We allowed the national commissioner to seek legal opinions to consult parties, read representation without any interference.
“The decision to effect the remission of sentences is taken by the president and is aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the department of correctional services. The overcrowding in the department prior to losing 3,024 beds was 43.6% and it is now at 47%.
“This process started in April. It was accelerated by the loss of bed space caused the fire at Kutama Sinthumule.”
TimesLIVE previously reported Zuma was released after serving 58 days of his 15-month sentence handed by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he failed to obey its order to abide by the lawful summons of the state capture inquiry.
Zuma's medical parole was approved by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser. The SCA ruled Fraser’s decision was unlawful and unconstitutional.
