South Africa

Trio sentenced to life imprisonment for brutal murder of Durban man

11 August 2023 - 09:59
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three men have been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of a Durban man. Stock photo.
Three men have been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of a Durban man. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two Durban workers and an accomplice have been sentenced to life in prison for bludgeoning an employer who refurbished old houses to sell.

The Durban high court has sentenced Robert Chisi, 27, Lehlohonolo Motlomelo, 33, and Thabo Michael Lebofa, 28, to life and 20 years' imprisonment for murdering and robbing Leighton Frank Agg near Hillcrest in September 2020.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said: “The deceased lived alone in a property he was having refurbished with the intention to sell at some stage. 

“He and his father, Frank Agg, were in business together. They refurbished old houses and then sold them. 

“Chisi and Motlomelo worked there, chipping the building's walls which were to be plastered. At some point, Leighton informed them he would be engaging the services of professional plasterers.”

Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt

The sports-loving Gqeberha woman was stabbed in the neck and back by an intruder
News
13 hours ago

Ramkisson-Kara said the two were angered by the decision “as they believed the job was theirs”.  

“They hatched a plan to rob and murder him, recruiting Lebofa, who was a friend of Motlomelo. They even created a WhatsApp group called ‘Hustlers’ where they communicated with each other. 

“On the day of the incident they attacked Agg in his garage and tortured him to reveal the pin codes to his bank accounts.”

Agg was strangled with a cord before he was bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

“They stole his cellphones, laptop and wallet with his cards. Lebofa drove Agg’s bakkie, with the body in it, to the Greytown area where it was dumped in a river.

“They abandoned the vehicle at the Market Road offramp near Pietermaritzburg after stripping off the registration plates and licence disc.

The men then transferred money from Agg’s bank account, made withdrawals and went on a shopping spree using his bank card.

Advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences

Three men who killed prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik have been sentenced to life behind bars.
News
20 hours ago

Agg’s body was later recovered by police.

“When questioned Chisi revealed his involvement in the crime,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

His father hired a private investigator who traced the other two men using cellphone tracking data.

In court senior state advocate Nadira Moosa led the evidence of Chisi’s statement together with cellphone data and evidence of financial transactions reflected on Agg’s bank statement. 

Moosa successfully argued for the court to increase the sentence for the robbery charges from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment to 20 years. 

The state also submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Agg's father in which he related how his son’s death had devastated their family. He said he cannot sleep and the memories of the incidents after his son’s murder will haunt him forever.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Life sentence for Ntokozo Zikhali, who pleaded guilty to raping 9-year-old girl

The man acquitted of the murder of Bokgabo Poo has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Wattville, Benoni, in 2021.
News
20 hours ago

British doctor killed in Cape Town taxi chaos lauded by colleagues and family

Kar Hao Teoh was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he took a wrong turn travelling from the airport while on holiday in the city.
News
21 hours ago

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Gqeberha physio in her home

CCTV footage identifies 29-year-old man.
News
1 day ago

‘Mahlako Rabalao was killed while planning to move out of home shared with murder accused’: relative

A relative of slain businesswoman and IT specialist Mahlako Malebo Rabalao says she died while planning to move out of an apartment she shared with ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DCS insists Zuma’s release on ‘special remission’ complies with SCA ruling South Africa
  2. Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Unisa hosts woman of the year award celebration amid ... South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court South Africa
  5. Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school South Africa

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria