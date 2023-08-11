South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Back to prison for Zuma? Correctional services announces its decision

11 August 2023 - 07:33 By TIMESLIVE
On Friday national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale is announcing his decision on the incarceration term for former president Jacob Zuma.

"This aligns to a commitment made in a media statement issued on August 2023 4. The minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola and commissioner Thobakgale will brief the media," reads the statement from the department.

Zuma is back from Russia with no love for Downer and Maughan

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday in his capacity as “private prosecutor” in his case against ...
News
6 days ago

Decision 'by Thursday' on Zuma's possible return to Estcourt prison

The department of correctional services [DCS] is set to make its decision before next Thursday on the jail term for former president Jacob Zuma.
News
6 days ago

Zuma loses again in battle against Downer and Maughan

Former president Jacob Zuma suffered yet another court defeat with a ruling on Thursday that prosecutor Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan ...
News
1 week ago
