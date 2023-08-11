On Friday national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale is announcing his decision on the incarceration term for former president Jacob Zuma.
"This aligns to a commitment made in a media statement issued on August 2023 4. The minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola and commissioner Thobakgale will brief the media," reads the statement from the department.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Back to prison for Zuma? Correctional services announces its decision
Courtesy: SABC News
On Friday national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale is announcing his decision on the incarceration term for former president Jacob Zuma.
"This aligns to a commitment made in a media statement issued on August 2023 4. The minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola and commissioner Thobakgale will brief the media," reads the statement from the department.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Zuma is back from Russia with no love for Downer and Maughan
Decision 'by Thursday' on Zuma's possible return to Estcourt prison
Zuma loses again in battle against Downer and Maughan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos