South Africa

Three suspects who 'burnt their victims to death' arrested in Gqeberha

12 August 2023 - 13:54
Three suspects who allegedly burnt their victims to death were arrested on Friday.
Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly burning to death three men in Booysens Park, Gqeberha, on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape's provincial organised crime investigation team arrested two men and a woman for the deaths of Christopher Mentoor, 28, Darren Aphew, 29, and Winston Clarke, 30.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they were arrested during operations in extension 21, Bethelsdorp.

She said two men aged 35 and 37, and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested on charges of murder, arson and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“It is alleged that around 1.10am in Roman Street, Booysens Park, suspects entered the house where the owner (deceased) was socialising with his girlfriend and three other friends (two men and a woman). It is alleged that the suspects were looking for drugs,” she said. All five victims were all assaulted, with one woman stabbed in the arm. The second woman was not injured.

She said both women were outside the house when the suspects tied up the three men, poured petrol in the house and set it alight. 

“The three victims were engulfed by the flames and burnt to death,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg added that the incident appeared to be gang-related. The suspects are expected to appear at the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

