South Africa

More than 200 bank cards, IDs, passports and a birth certificate found in Free State home

13 August 2023 - 10:49 By TIMESLIVE
Bank cards and IDs among the scores of items found in foreign national's home in Free State.
Image: 123RF/varandah

Free State police were this weekend trying to piece together why a man in Selosesha was in possession of more than 200 bank cards, IDs and a birth certificate at his home. 

Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said police were acting on intelligence-led information when they descended on the suspect's home on Friday.

“Members followed the information and it took the team to a house in Zone 4, Selosesha. On arrival, members met a 28-year-old suspect. Upon searching his room, police found 42 Smart card IDs, one Lesotho passport, 55 South African ID books, 105 bank cards from different South African banking institutions and a birth certificate in his possession,” said Kareli. 

“Investigations are under way to establish the reason for him being in possession of personal documents from different people. He was arrested for unlawfully being in possession of identification documents and for contravening the Immigration Act.” 

Police have since called on anyone who may have given their documents to the man to come forward so they can retrieve their documents. 

The man was expected to appear soon in the Thaba Nchu magistrate's court. 

TimesLIVE

