South Africa

SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

13 August 2023 - 10:19 By TIMESLIVE
Kobus de Wet was killed by a hippo while camping with his wife in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

A senior SANParks manager has been killed by a hippo. 

In a statement, SANParks said Kobus de Wet “was stormed and killed by a hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.”

De Wet was believed to have been at the park with his wife. 

He was in the environmental crime investigative unit. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack.

