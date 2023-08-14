South Africa

LISTEN | 'Best chance to defeat ANC and keep the EFF out of power' — Steenhuisen on multiparty pact

14 August 2023 - 15:23
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the multiparty group is set to rescue South Africa from the ANC and EFF — “a chance we dare not miss”.

Listen to Steenhuisen:

He announced the multiparty agreement in April at the DA’s federal congress where he said the EFF was the DA's No 1 enemy.

The grouping “will meet at the same venue where Codesa negotiations mapped a way forward for our country at a time of great crisis,” he said.

The group will hold a national convention in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

TimesLIVE

