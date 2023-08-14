Nothing chicken about KFC's ambition to be SA's most inclusive brand

National Women’s Month is an opportunity to honour and celebrate the women who, on August 9 1956, marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the apartheid pass laws which curtailed their civil rights, freedom and ability to earn a living.

Today, women’s participation in the economy remains a hot topic, going beyond just addressing gender inequality and diversity in the workplace to ensuring there is female representation in key decision-making and leadership positions. So, this month KFC Africa is taking a moment to ask the question: “who is seated at your table?”

While efforts to address gender inequality in the workplace have boosted female representation at every level within organisations, the reality is that corporate SA is far from being fully representative. Organisations must continue to create an environment and culture where all voices are heard, respected and valued, where the table is big enough for all.

Championing inclusivity and better representation is, in fact, good for business. Numerous reports comprehensively show that inclusive organisations that boast the greatest gender, ethnic and cultural diversity achieve better commercial returns and are more profitable than their less diverse counterparts. Moreover, more diverse teams tend to exhibit greater complexity in problem-solving and are more innovative.

Yes, the gender gap continues to close globally, with the World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Gender Gap Index report showing a 0.3 percentage points improvement compared to 2022, which represents a 68.4% in terms of closing of the gap. At this rate of progress, however, it will take 131 years to reach full global parity.

In SA, where 51% of the economically active population is female, the gap is even wider. Women comprise only 40% of directorships at state-owned entities, with just 36.7% representation in the professional services industry and only 26.9% of directorship positions at JSE-listed entities.

From a broader continent perspective, while Sub-Saharan Africa has closed 67.9% of its gender gap, it also means that 32% of women on average are less likely to have the same opportunities as men in the region — with individual country performances varying greatly.

As a result of these disappointing stats, KFC Africa has some bold ambitions when it comes to making a seat at the table for women.