One person died and 70 informal dwellings were destroyed at the weekend when a fire broke out in Masinenge in Port Shepstone on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.
Port Shepstone emergency teams responded to calls for help after shacks caught alight at about 11pm.
The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said local authorities responded swiftly to the emergency.
Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said initial assessments indicate about 70 informal dwellings were affected by the fire.
Mngadi said several departments are working to provide emergency relief and support to residents.
He said it was very concerning that this was the second incident in a short space of time.
Last month, in the same informal settlement, one person died, 111 households were destroyed and more than 300 people left homeless.
Mngadi urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when dealing with electricity or any heating appliance.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” he said.
Ugu district municipality mayor Sikhumbuzo Mqadi, together with traditional leaders and business owners around the district, visited the destitute community to provide relief on Sunday.
The municipality said blankets, mattresses, food and other relief was provided to the community.
TimesLIVE
One dead after fire destroys 70 shacks on KZN south coast
Image: Supplied
