South Africa

Pretoria man sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape of two boys

The court found factors justifying a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, including that he was young when raping the boys

14 August 2023 - 20:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man who raped two boys in 2016 and 2018 has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail. Stock photo.
A man who raped two boys in 2016 and 2018 has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A man who raped two boys aged eight and 10 between December 2016 and February 2017 has been sentenced by the Pretoria regional court to an effective 20 years imprisonment. 

The court on Monday ordered the two sentences run concurrently and the families of the two boys be notified if the perpetrator is considered for parole.

This means Christopher Bapela, 25, from Mamelodi, could be considered for parole after serving half the sentence. Had he been sentenced to life imprisonment, he would only have been considered for parole after serving 25 years. 

“Between December 2016 and February 2017, when Bapela was 18 years old, he raped the two minor boys more than once,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

“The victims lived in the same street as Bapela and usually played close to his yard.”

She said Bapela lured the minors to his house by giving them his cellphone to play games. While in his house he undressed and raped them.

Bapela was arrested after the mother of one of the boys reported the matter to police. Bapela pleaded not guilty.   

During sentencing, his legal representative asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.   

Prosecutor advocate Don Sithole said Bapela was known to the boys and their families and was supposed to protect them. Sithole asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment.   

“Magistrate Lesego Makolomakwe, in her sentencing, said she found there were substantial and compelling circumstances justifying the deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence; among which Bapela was described by his family as a slow learner and at the time of the incidents was still young, therefore the sentence given was appropriate,” Mahanjana said. 

While the NPA would have preferred a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, the prosecution accepted the sentence was a competent one and hoped Bapela would benefit from rehabilitation programmes in prison. 

TimesLIVE

