TimesLIVE
Sole survivor of Durban horror crash joins community to pay tribute to his brothers and friend
Image: via Facebook
The 13-year brother of two boys killed in Friday’s horror crash on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, joined hundreds of mourners at a vigil to pay tribute to the four victims on Sunday night.
He was the only survivor of the tragedy which occurred when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck the children who were walking to school.
Bellair community policing forum chair Malcolm Naidoo told TimesLIVE the boy, who was supported by crutches, was devastated.
“He lost his brothers and brothers are like friends ... How do you ever get over what happened on Friday?” he said.
Video footage shows the truck losing control on a bend and hitting the group of boys before coming to a rest on its roof.
Brothers Thato, 9, and Dimpho Mabooi, 10, died on the scene while seven-year-old Busani Nyamela died in hospital. The truck driver also died on the scene.
