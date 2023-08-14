South Africa

Three leopards 'spotted on N2' didn't escape from KZN game reserves: report

14 August 2023 - 15:52
Three leopards were allegedly spotted on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Gerald Cubitt
Image: Gerald Cubitt

Rumours that three leopards allegedly seen on the N2 Hluhluwe road in northern KwaZulu-Natal escaped from nearby game reserves are not true.

Several people reported sightings last week and local leaders warned the Mkhuze and Hluhluwe communities to be vigilant. 

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said a report from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, as managers of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP), had been received.

The wildlife authority said unlike animals such as snakes, jackals and hyenas, leopards are free-roaming in many parts of KZN, inside and outside protected areas. “So if next time you spot it, count yourself lucky as they are rare animals to see. Appreciate its beauty and don't engage,” said Ezemvelo. 

The HiP is often referred to as the “birthplace of rhino” as it was there that the southern white rhino was saved from extinction more than 50 years ago.

Lion farming in SA: fresh evidence adds weight to fears of link with illegal bone trade

The cats are in danger of trophy hunting, and their bones are sought after for use in traditional medicine
News
21 hours ago

The installation of infrared trap cameras, linked to the HiP operations centre, has helped in conservation of animals. These cameras, using artificial intelligence, identify people and activities in game reserves and send an alert to the operations centre [to] activate reaction units and associated resources.

“Our game rangers work with communities, especially traditional leaders, as part of the management of wildlife and eco-tourism,” said Duma. 

The department, Ezemvelo and the community were working together to address issues of broken fences around the park. 

Communities living near game reserves and parks must benefit from operations as nature conservation is critical for job creation and growing the local economy, Duma said.

 “As we approach September, tourism month, we receive thousands of telephone calls from tourists from different parts of the province, the country and the world,” he said.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife manages more than 114 protected areas and about 42 facilities that provide accommodation to more than 6,500 guests a night.

