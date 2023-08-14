South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

14 August 2023 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
The state is expected to call a new witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes on Monday.

Two digital forensic experts were called to testify about the chain of evidence during the Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria last week.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star, who was shot and killed in 2014.

READ MORE:

New police cellphone expert begins evidence in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has moved to digital forensic and electronic evidence, calling its next expert witness, Capt Elphus ...
News
3 days ago

Data from iPhone belonging to Senzo Meyiwa 'could not be downloaded'

Two cellphone data witnesses wrap up the week's testimony.
News
2 days ago

Judge alarmed at cops failure to test for gunpowder after Meyiwa shooting

"Competent police should have taken all the clothes worn by everyone who was present" when Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in the Vosloorus home on ...
News
3 days ago

Malesela Teffo refuses to step into the dock, defence pulls out

Lawyers representing Malesela Teffo have terminated their brief as he refuses to take advice from them.
News
3 days ago
