South Africa

31 KZN schoolchildren injured in two separate accidents

15 August 2023 - 09:43
The scene of the accident at Groutville on Monday
The scene of the accident at Groutville on Monday
Image: IPSS Medical

In less than 24 hours 31 children have been injured in two separate accidents on KwaZulu-Natal's roads.

On Tuesday morning a taxi transporting children to school in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, collided with another vehicle.

Midlands EMS said 24 children were injured in the accident which occurred about 6.50am.

The children were transported to hospitals for treatment.

On Monday afternoon seven children were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a tree near Groutville on the north coast.

IPSS Medical Rescue said: “Two patients were in a critical condition and were stabilised at the scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support. 

“The remaining six patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious. All patients were transported to facilities for further care.”

TimesLIVE

