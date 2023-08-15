South Africa

Babita Deokaran: Brother hoping for progress in trial

15 August 2023 - 11:39
Whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was shot dead in 2021 when she stopped outside her home in Winchester Hills, in the south of Johannesburg, shortly after dropping her daughter off at school. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The brother of slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran says the family is hoping justice will be served soon, after the trial was postponed by a week for further plea particulars and negotiations.

On Tuesday the Johannesburg high court postponed the trial to August 22.

Rakesh Deokaran said the family was anxious after waiting two years for justice.

“We’ve been waiting for it for too long. We will have to see what will come out of the plea. Every day is difficult, it gets more difficult as the days go by,” said Deokaran.

He said Babita's daughter was coping and focusing on preliminary examinations.

On Tuesday Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla made a brief appearance in court. They remain in custody.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg South in 2021. The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the Gauteng department of health and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school.

Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in an investigation into personal protection equipment purchase irregularities in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

