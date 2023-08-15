After looking inside and realising the man didn't know what had happened there, Mthethwa said they made the decision to go to the hospital to ask MaKhumalo for information.
“We requested Themba to lock and went to the hospital.
Mthethwa took the court through what he had noticed when he went into the kitchen. He said he noticed a hat, crutches and two cans of alcohol on the floor.
According to Mthethwa the crime scene was cordoned off upon their second arrival at the house when they had returned with MaKhumalo from the hospital.
He said that as they entered the house MaKhumalo picked up the hat that was on the floor. He said he also saw drops of blood on the floor in the dining room.
Mthethwa said he saw a projectile on the floor as well as some of the evidence they had noticed before.
He said after he contacted the customer support centre, a standby duty officer, a detective named Capt Zwane, came to the scene.
“We showed him what we had already seen — that the kitchen door was damaged,” he said.
According to Mthethwa, a photographer who introduced himself as Const Mosia arrived and Zwane explained what they had found.
He then testified that he and his colleague were asked to leave when a contingent of police officers showed up and identified themselves as the task team that would be in charge of the investigation.
LISTEN | Cop accused of failing to prevent tampering at Meyiwa crime scene
Image: Antonio Muchave
Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo has told a state witness who was one of the police officers who responded to the crime scene that he failed to prevent tampering with the scene where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on October 26 2014.
Mshololo told Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa that, as a police officer, he had a legal duty to guard the crime scene to stop people tampering with it.
“You left the crime scene when you knew that you had to guard it. You left it with Mr Themba Khumalo,” she said.
LISTEN:
Mthethwa on Tuesday testified at the high court in Pretoria that after arriving at the house and realising that the victim and eyewitnesses were not around, he left to go to the hospital to try to get more information.
Mthethwa argued that at the time, there was no indication that the home was a crime scene.
Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in October 2014 while at a Sunday get-together at the family home of his then-girlfriend, pop singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, allegedly after two robbers entered and demanded valuables.
Police sergeant called to Vosloorus house testifies in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Kelly, her sister Zandile, Zandile's then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, two of Meyiwa's friends and the women's mother MaKhumalo were present when the shooting happened. Those who have testified so far have claimed Meyiwa was shot during what appeared to be a botched robbery.
Mthethwa said he was attached to the crime prevention unit in Vosloorus police station with 15 years of service.
Testifying on the events of that night, Mthethwa said he received a report through a radio control at about 8.53pm about a shooting in progress in Mzamo.
Mthethwa, with his colleague and two student officers, proceeded to the house. He estimated that the distance from the police station to the crime scene was 5km-6km.
Upon arrival, he said, he met a gentleman who introduced himself as Themba Khumalo, brother of the owner of the house, MaKhumalo — Kelly's mother.
After looking inside and realising the man didn't know what had happened there, Mthethwa said they made the decision to go to the hospital to ask MaKhumalo for information.
“We requested Themba to lock and went to the hospital.
Mthethwa took the court through what he had noticed when he went into the kitchen. He said he noticed a hat, crutches and two cans of alcohol on the floor.
According to Mthethwa the crime scene was cordoned off upon their second arrival at the house when they had returned with MaKhumalo from the hospital.
He said that as they entered the house MaKhumalo picked up the hat that was on the floor. He said he also saw drops of blood on the floor in the dining room.
Mthethwa said he saw a projectile on the floor as well as some of the evidence they had noticed before.
He said after he contacted the customer support centre, a standby duty officer, a detective named Capt Zwane, came to the scene.
“We showed him what we had already seen — that the kitchen door was damaged,” he said.
According to Mthethwa, a photographer who introduced himself as Const Mosia arrived and Zwane explained what they had found.
He then testified that he and his colleague were asked to leave when a contingent of police officers showed up and identified themselves as the task team that would be in charge of the investigation.
WATCH | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand
During cross-examination, attorney Sipho Ramosepele asked Mthethwa about his pocketbook, which he had used to record the events of that day.
In response, Mthethwa said when he followed up on it last year he was told it had been destroyed.
“Once the pocketbook is full, we take it to logistics and they give us another one. We looked for the pocketbooks but were unable to find them. They even wrote us a statement [saying that] after three or four years they destroy them,” he said.
He said when he received the call on the day, he wasn't informed about the number of suspects involved or who the victim was.
When asked if he had tried to secure the scene upon realising that the victim and witnesses were at the hospital, he said: “What we did was to first get hold of the person with the information to tell us what happened.”
When asked by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo whether it had occurred to him upon entering the home that an incident had occurred there, Mthethwa said upon arrival nothing had indicated to him that something had happened inside.
Mshololo said she would show Mthethwa that the crime scene was tampered with, through statements from other witnesses.
READ MORE:
Senzo Meyiwa's postmortem report expected to come under scrutiny in court soon
Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears
Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home
EDITORIAL | No justice until we address police capacity and skills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos